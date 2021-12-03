Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $202.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.