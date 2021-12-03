Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 151 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

