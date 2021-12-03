Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

