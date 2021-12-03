CryptoTycoon Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $1.02 million and $66,423.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00018095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 915,360 coins and its circulating supply is 103,426 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

