Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 3,003 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

