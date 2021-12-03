Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

