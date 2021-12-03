CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CTI BioPharma worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $1.44 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

