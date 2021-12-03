CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.