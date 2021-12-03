Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,592,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

