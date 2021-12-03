Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $44,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after buying an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baozun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

