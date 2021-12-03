Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

ATOS stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $265.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.