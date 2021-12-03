CUE Protocol (CUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $131,734.31 and $178.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $17.29 or 0.00032617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.66 or 0.07841062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00089153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,892.90 or 0.99752419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002709 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

