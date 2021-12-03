Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $21.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

