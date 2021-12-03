Cutera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,854% compared to the average daily volume of 127 call options.
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
