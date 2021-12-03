CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Seaport Research Partners

Research analysts at Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

