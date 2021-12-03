D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

