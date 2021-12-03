DA Davidson Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $266.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $254.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.08. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,979,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $30,276,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

