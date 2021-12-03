DA Davidson Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $266.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $254.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.08. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,979,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $30,276,000.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
