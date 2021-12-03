Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $549,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,402,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

