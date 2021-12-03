Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of SBMSF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 49,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,180. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
Danakali Company Profile
