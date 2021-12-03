Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SBMSF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 49,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,180. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

