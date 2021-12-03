Daniel Richard Mazziota Buys 5,000 Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00.

Shares of AMPG opened at $3.40 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 35.66, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

