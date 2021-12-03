Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.