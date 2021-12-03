Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by Truist from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

