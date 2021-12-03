DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,455. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $3.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

