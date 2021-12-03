DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

DBVT stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.