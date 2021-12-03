Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,333.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $486,649.20 and approximately $2,333.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00249158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.