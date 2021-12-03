Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,103.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $65.90 on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

