Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $404.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.79 and its 200-day moving average is $389.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $269.82 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

