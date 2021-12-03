Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $350.62 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average is $354.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.