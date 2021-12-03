Define Market Capitalization Achieves $120.03 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Define has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Define has a market capitalization of $120.03 million and $16.07 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00004941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

