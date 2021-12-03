DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Tops $9.42 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. DeFiner has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $787,143.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

