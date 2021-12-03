Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 100,062 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.72 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.

About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

