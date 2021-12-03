DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in November

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.