Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,787. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

