Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 19,520 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,757. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

