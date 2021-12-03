Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,683. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

