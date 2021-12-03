Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 42,479 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,479 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,285. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.77. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

