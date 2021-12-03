Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $121.62. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.