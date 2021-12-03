Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.31% of MGM Growth Properties worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

