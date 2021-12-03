Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.10. Despegar.com shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 15,411 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The stock has a market cap of $602.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 382,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 80.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

