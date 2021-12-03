Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

