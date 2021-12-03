Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.63. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

