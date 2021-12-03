Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.