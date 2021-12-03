Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $120.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

