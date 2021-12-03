Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $120.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.
About Wolfspeed
