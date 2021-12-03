Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FERGY opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

