Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 355.70 ($4.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 556.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.76. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

