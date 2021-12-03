Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.