Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$49.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

