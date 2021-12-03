Devery (EVE) Market Cap Reaches $157,214.35

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $157,214.35 and $2,622.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00244025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

