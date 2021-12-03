dForce Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. dForce has a market cap of $20.42 million and $15.52 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00238564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

