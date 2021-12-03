Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Cap of $20.53 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00072070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.75 or 0.08031904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00092962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,117.60 or 1.00369333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 43,576,936 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

